I love this team.’ Jim Harbaugh reflects on Michigan’s climb to Big Ten glory
The Wolverines handled Iowa, 42-3, en route to their first Big Ten title since 2004.
#bigten #jimharbaugh #thewolverines
Jim Harbaugh celebrated his first Big Ten title as Michigan's head coach on Saturday and praised his team for sticking together..
