India Nagaland: Security forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder
Home Minister Amit Shah expresses "anguish" after troops fire on miners in the country's north-east.
#securityforces #civilians #miners #nagaland #amitshah
Eight mine workers were shot in a mistaken ambush by soldiers seeking insurgents, and six protesters died later in clashes with..
Soldiers opened fire on a truck they believed was carrying militants in India's Nagaland state, and then shot locals who came to..