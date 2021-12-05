US health officials say that while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than Delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalisations.President...Full Article
Covid 19: Fauci says early reports encouraging about Omicron variant
