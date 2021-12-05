Chris Cuomo denies allegation of sexual misconduct after being fired from CNN
Published
Anchor Chris Cuomo has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him following his firing from CNN.
#firing #chriscuomo
Published
Anchor Chris Cuomo has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him following his firing from CNN.
#firing #chriscuomo
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was “disgusted” by..
NEW YORK (AP) — A new allegation of sexual harassment against Chris Cuomo emerged just days before CNN announced it was firing..