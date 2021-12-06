Kennedy Center Honors and its traditions are back once more
WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016.
President Biden resumed what had been paused for a good while in D.C. -- namely, POTUS being in attendance for the Kennedy Center..
Vice President Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff will also attend the celebration of arts luminaries.