Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs enter College Football Playoff mode
Published
Georgia football now enters the College Football Playoff with a game against Michigan.
#collegefootballplayoff #losers #footballwinners
Published
Georgia football now enters the College Football Playoff with a game against Michigan.
#collegefootballplayoff #losers #footballwinners
Georgia is in, regardless of the SEC championship game result. After that, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati still have work to do..