The source of NSW's growing Omicron Covid-19 cluster has been discovered, with more cases of the new variant confirmed overnight.Genome sequencing has uncovered six new Omicron infections, bringing the total number of cases of the...Full Article
Covid 19 Australia: NSW Omicron source identified, Queensland faces new outbreak
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Australia: NSW set to ease restrictions for unvaccinated as Omicron outbreak grows
New South Wales has seen a spike in Omicron Covid-19 cases today as authorities work to find the source of infection of a cluster..
New Zealand Herald
Australia news LIVE: Alan Tudge steps down amid investigation into abuse allegations; NSW Omicron COVID cases grow; Victoria pandemic bill passes
NSW’s Omicron outbreak is expected to grow, Victoria’s new pandemic laws will come into effect in a fortnight and WA has closed..
Brisbane Times