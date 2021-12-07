Afghanistan: Foreign Office chaotic during Kabul evacuation - whistleblower
Published
Thousands of pleas for help went unread and the foreign secretary lacked urgency, an ex-official says.Full Article
Published
Thousands of pleas for help went unread and the foreign secretary lacked urgency, an ex-official says.Full Article
Raphael Marshall accused the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of a litany of failings which he said had cost lives
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Barely 3 months after the chaotic U.S.-run troop evacuation from Afghanistan, NATO foreign ministers met..