UAE to shift weekend to Saturday and Sunday from next year
Published
The UAE will have a four-½-day working week, with the weekend starting on Friday afternoon and lasting until Sunday.
#uae
Published
The UAE will have a four-½-day working week, with the weekend starting on Friday afternoon and lasting until Sunday.
#uae
In a bid to bring itself more in line with the rest of the world, the United Arab Emirates has decided to switch its weekend to..
Record heat today near 80! In fact, the warmest December day ever, according to the National Weather Service. 70s remain through..