First Thing: Devin Nunes to quit Congress for Trump media job
Published
Republican congressman to become head of Donald Trump’s social media platform. Plus, source of California’s ‘stench of death’ found
#congressman #devinnunes
Published
Republican congressman to become head of Donald Trump’s social media platform. Plus, source of California’s ‘stench of death’ found
#congressman #devinnunes
Why serve in Congress when you can get in on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?
Rep. Devin Nunes will not seek reelection in 2022. He has been staunch ally of former president Donald Trump. And that's where he's..