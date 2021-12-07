Emmett Till Investigation Closed By Feds; No New Charges

Watch VideoThe U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi.
The announcement came after the head of the department's civil rights...
