CJ McCollum injury update: Trail Blazers guard diagnosed with a pneumothorax, out indefinitely
Published
McCollum suffered the injury during a recent game against the Celtics
#trailblazers #cjmccollum #celtics #celticsmccollum
Published
McCollum suffered the injury during a recent game against the Celtics
#trailblazers #cjmccollum #celtics #celticsmccollum
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a pneumothorax in his right lung, the team announced on Tuesday night,..
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a pneumothorax in his right lung, the team announced on Tuesday night,..