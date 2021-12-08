Major Outage At Amazon Disrupts Businesses Across The U.S.

Watch VideoA major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.
The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the Eastern U.S.,...
