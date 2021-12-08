Ally, Member or Partner? NATO’s Long Dilemma Over Ukraine
Published
NATO promised Ukraine full membership in 2008, but without explaining how or when. Putin sees that promise as an ongoing threat to Russia.
#putin
Published
NATO promised Ukraine full membership in 2008, but without explaining how or when. Putin sees that promise as an ongoing threat to Russia.
#putin
NATO promised Ukraine full membership in 2008, but without explaining how or when. Putin sees that promise as an ongoing threat to..