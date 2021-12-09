Covid 19 Omicron variant: Vaccine makers racing to update Covid shots, just in case

Covid 19 Omicron variant: Vaccine makers racing to update Covid shots, just in case

New Zealand Herald

Published

Vaccine makers are racing to update their Covid-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it's clear a change is needed, just in case. Experts doubt today's shots will become useless but say it's critical to see...

Full Article