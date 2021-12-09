British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a baby girl.Johnson's office says a healthy baby, the couple's second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday local time.The...Full Article
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife gives birth to baby girl
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie gives birth to baby girl
Leicester Mercury
It is the couple's second child and the Prime Minister's eighth
Advertisement
More coverage
PM Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of second child
The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie have announced this morning the “birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier..
City A.M.
Boris Johnson's wife Carrie gives birth to second child
The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.
Sky News