Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea

During another NATO provocation that was staged near the Russian borders, the Su-30SM fighter carried out the first recorded attack on a NATO F-35 fighter. The Russian fighter used the Khibiny airborne complex for the manoeuvre. The pilot of the F-35 fighter later noted that it was the first time he had to confront a Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft, Avia.pro reports. When the F-35 fighter covertly attempted to approach Russia's western borders, a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet appeared next to the NATO aircraft all of a sudden. After several attempts to drive the fifth-generation aircraft away from the Russian borders, the Su-30SM unexpectedly used the Khibiny onboard complex against the F-35 (the Khibiny is a standard non-lethal weapon of the Russian fighter). This led to a partial loss of control over the NATO aircraft.