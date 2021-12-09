'It's A Wonderful Life' Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Watch VideoWritten and directed by Frank Capra, "It's a Wonderful Life" is a Christmastime classic about a downtrodden man named George Bailey who, on Christmas Eve, wonders what would happen if he were never born. This year, fans and original cast members are celebrating the beloved film's 75th anniversary.
Bedford Falls was...
Watch VideoWritten and directed by Frank Capra, "It's a Wonderful Life" is a Christmastime classic about a downtrodden man named George Bailey who, on Christmas Eve, wonders what would happen if he were never born. This year, fans and original cast members are celebrating the beloved film's 75th anniversary.