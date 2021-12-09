Letitia James abandons run for New York governor, will seek re-election as attorney general
"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a statement.
#reelection
New York Attorney General Letitia James ended her run for governor on Thursday, and instead announced that she will seek another..
New York Attorney General Letitia James reportedly has been seeking to depose former President Donald Trump at her office on Jan...