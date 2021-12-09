Jussie Smollett Awaits Verdict As Jurors Consider Case

Watch VideoJurors in Jussie Smollett's trial resumed deliberations Thursday on charges the former "Empire" actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday following a roughly one-week trial....

