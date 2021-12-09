Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season
Published
Exclusive: The streamer has canceled the anime adaptation of the space Western after its premiere less than a month ago.
#netflix #cowboybebop #animeadaptation
Published
Exclusive: The streamer has canceled the anime adaptation of the space Western after its premiere less than a month ago.
#netflix #cowboybebop #animeadaptation
Cowboy Bebop will not be returning for a second season at Netflix. The live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho was cancelled..