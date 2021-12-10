U.K.: Omicron Spreading Quickly; Time To Work From Home Again

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events.
Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a...
