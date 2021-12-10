Watch VideoThe National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at the Elmwood Avenue location, one of three stores in Buffalo where elections were being held. A second store rejected the union in a vote of 12-8, but the union said it might challenge that result because it wasn't confident...Full Article
In A First, Starbucks Workers Agree To Union In Buffalo, NY
Newsy0 shares 1 views
