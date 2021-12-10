Rutgers shocks No. 1 Purdue on crazy buzzer-beater

Rutgers shocks No. 1 Purdue on crazy buzzer-beater

Upworthy

Published

Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court, and Rutgers shocked Purdue in its first-ever game as the nation’s No. 1 team.

#rutgers #purdue #ronharperjr

Full Article