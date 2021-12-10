Larry Hoover: Kanye and Drake set aside feud for prisoner concert
The former friends stage a concert in a bid to free Larry Hoover, who's been in jail for decades.Full Article
The Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert is slated to begin around 11 p.m. ET tonight.
Ye and Drake's historic concert goes down at the L.A. Coliseum on Thursday (December 9).
Tickets for the concert are still available.