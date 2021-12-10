Brian Williams signs off from NBC after 28 years
Published
MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams signed off for the last time at NBC on Thursday evening.
#msnbc #nbcnightlynews #brianwilliams
Published
MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams signed off for the last time at NBC on Thursday evening.
#msnbc #nbcnightlynews #brianwilliams
Brian Williams hosted his final episode of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Thursday night. The anchor’s final monologue lasted just..
After 28 years at NBC, Brian Williams is signing off from the network for the last time with his Thursday show.