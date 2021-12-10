The UK High Court today ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, overturning a lower court decision in January that refused the extradition request due to concerns about his mental health. Speaking immediately after the ruling was announced, Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said, “we will appeal this decision at […]Full Article
UK High Court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to the US – NGOs condemn decision
