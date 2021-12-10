It’s not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the “toxicity” of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher.Full Article
Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity
FactCheck.org
