Capitol attack committee issues new subpoenas to two ex-Trump aides
Published
Subpoenas for Brian Jack and Max Miller raise pressure on Trump as panel investigates extent of former president’s involvement
#extrump #brianjack #maxmiller
Published
Subpoenas for Brian Jack and Max Miller raise pressure on Trump as panel investigates extent of former president’s involvement
#extrump #brianjack #maxmiller
The two Trump allies will now undergo official questioning by the January 6th House committee. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the..
President Trump’s White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah and Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh join CNN New Day..
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol formally approved holding Steve Bannon, one of former..