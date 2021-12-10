Bob Dole: 'Genuine Hero' Paid War's Price, Triumphed In Senate

Watch VideoBob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator's ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without compromising his civility.
Displaying a bipartisanship rare in modern government,...
Watch VideoBob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator's ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without compromising his civility.