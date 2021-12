Q: Is Pope Francis dying?

A: There is no credible evidence that he is terminally ill. The viral claim is based on a single news story published Dec. 6 by Newsmax, a conservative news outlet, which attributed the information to an unidentified Vatican source. No other publication has reported it.



FULL QUESTION

Is Pope Francis dying? The attached fake article is going around without a link to open and confirm if it’s actually an article.