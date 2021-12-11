Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker in his quest for a record eighth Formula 1 world championship as he set a scintillating pace in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Full Article
News24.com | Hamilton has the advantage over Verstappen going into Abu Dhabi qualifying
News240 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will earn incredible F1 prize money purse
Daily Star
It's come down to the final day as either Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will be win this season's F1 title, with an incredible..
Advertisement
More coverage
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner likens F1 title race to ‘Squid Game’ as Mercedes’ Toto Wolff says ‘may the best team win’ ahead of Max Verstappen showdown with Lewis Hamilton
talkSPORT
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has compared this season’s riveting Formula One championship to hit show ‘Squid..
-
Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen key battles: Brit driver labelled rival ‘crazy’ as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff threw his headphones in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix while Red Bull man calls seven-time champion ‘stupid idiot’ in Austin ahead of Abu Dhabi
talkSPORT
-
Do F1 Drivers go to the toilet in their suits and how do they drink water during a race? Lewis Hamilton claims he has ‘never done it’ while Daniel Ricciardo admits ‘every little kerb you hit hurts’
talkSPORT
-
F1 betting offer: Get Lewis Hamilton to win Drivers’ Championship at 44/1 with Parimatch new customer special
talkSPORT
-
Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Upworthy