'One of the gates of terrorism': Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat, calls it 'danger to society'
Published
Saudi Arabia has decided to ban Tablighi Jamaat in the country after calling it a "danger to society" and a "gate of terrorism".Full Article
Published
Saudi Arabia has decided to ban Tablighi Jamaat in the country after calling it a "danger to society" and a "gate of terrorism".Full Article
Saudi Arabia has banned the Islamic organization Tablighi Jamaat, calling it ‘one of the gates to terrorism’. The group that..