Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Flops, Fans Blame Ansel Elgort's Casting

Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Flops, Fans Blame Ansel Elgort's Casting

Upworthy

Published

There's a lot of happy campers over the fact 'West Side Story' flopped in theaters.

#spielberg #westsidestory #anselelgort #campers

Full Article