Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80
Published
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80. Rice died due to complications…Full Article
Published
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80. Rice died due to complications…Full Article
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel Interview With The Vampire, has died at the age of 80.