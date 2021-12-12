G7 warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says G7 is united amid concerns over a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine.
Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, the Group of Seven warned in a..
Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, says Russia risks “severe consequences” if it invades Ukraine. Ahead of a meeting of G7..