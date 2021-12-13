Voters in the French island territory of New Caledonia chose overwhelmingly on Sunday to stay part of France, in a referendum boycotted by pro-independence forces and closely watched around the South Pacific.French President Emmanuel...Full Article
New Caledonia votes to stay in France as separatists boycott referendum
New Caledonia votes to stay in France; separatists boycott
SeattlePI.com
NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in the French island territory of New Caledonia chose overwhelmingly Sunday to stay part of..
New Caledonia votes on whether to stay part of France
Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia were casting their ballots on Sunday on whether to break away from France,..
Belfast Telegraph