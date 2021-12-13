Miss Universe is India's Harnaaz Sandhu, 70th winner
Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic.Full Article
Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on December 13 as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She surpassed contestants from 80..
After winning two titles Harnaaz Sandhu competed for Miss India 2019, where ended she up in the top 12.