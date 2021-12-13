India's Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021
Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, marking the end of a controversial pageant hosted this year in southern Israel.
Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on December 13 as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She surpassed contestants from 80..
Priyanka Chopra, the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, too shared a tweet congratulating India and Harnaaz Sandhu.