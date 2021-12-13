U.K. Offers Boosters to All Adults By Dec. 31

Watch VideoLong lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the prime minister said Monday has caused at least one death.
In a televised announcement late Sunday, Prime Minister Boris...
