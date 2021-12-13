Jan. 6 Panel Set To Vote On Holding Meadows In Contempt

Newsy

Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers are releasing new details about thousands of emails and texts he has handed over to the committee.

