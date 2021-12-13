Kim Kardashian passes California's 'baby bar' law exam at fourth attempt
Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam and moved a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California.
Kim Kardashian has passed her first law exam, having failed three times previously in two years.
Kim Kardashian has passed the baby bar exam after two years of attempts, moving her one step closer to becoming a real deal..