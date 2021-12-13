Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights, according to a notice from the court.A federal docket entry on Monday showed that a hearing...Full Article
George Floyd killing: Chauvin expected to plead guilty in civil rights case
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chauvin intends to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights, court filing shows
Washington Post
Read more
-
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
CTV News
-
Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Belfast Telegraph
-
Kim Potter Trial Opens 2nd Week With Daunte Wright Autopsy Details
Newsy
-
22 memorable moments of 2021 when people stood up for the least powerful among us
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
Prosecutor: Potter 'Failed' Daunte Wright; Defense Calls It Mistake
Watch VideoA suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot..
Newsy