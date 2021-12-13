Britain Confirms World's First Known COVID-19 Omicron Variant Death
Published
The death comes amid speculation, absent sufficient evidence, that omicron might cause less severe disease than its predecessors.Full Article
Published
The death comes amid speculation, absent sufficient evidence, that omicron might cause less severe disease than its predecessors.Full Article
Watch VideoLong lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get..
Watch VideoPfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new Omicron..