Air Force discharges 27 for refusing to get COVID vaccine
Published
These are the first airmen to be administratively discharged for reasons involving the vaccine.
#airmen #airforce
Published
These are the first airmen to be administratively discharged for reasons involving the vaccine.
#airmen #airforce
The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told CNN on..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that there are “active discussions” within the department about making the..