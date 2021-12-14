A flaw called the "most severe security failure in internet history" with hundreds of millions of networks exposed was discovered over the weekend by Minecraft players. And what happens in Minecraft has not stayed in Minecraft.Full Article
Zero Day Vulnerability Log4j Accidentally Discovered by Minecraft Players
