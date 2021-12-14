Judge Rules That Congress Can See Trump’s Tax Returns
Published
The court dismissed a suit by the former president seeking to bar a House committee from getting his returns, but the judge stayed the ruling to allow time for an appeal.
#trump
Published
The court dismissed a suit by the former president seeking to bar a House committee from getting his returns, but the judge stayed the ruling to allow time for an appeal.
#trump
A US federal judge, who donated to Trump's 2016 campaign, ruled that the former president could not stop Congress from obtaining..