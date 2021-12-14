Mark Meadows goes on Fox News to defend himself after bombshell private texts revealed by January 6 Commission
Published
‘This is not about me ... this is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again’
#markmeadows #donaldtrump
Published
‘This is not about me ... this is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again’
#markmeadows #donaldtrump
Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former..
Jen Psaki was asked on Tuesday for her reaction to the text messages Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers sent to Mark Meadows..