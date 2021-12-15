Ben Affleck says feeling ‘trapped’ in marriage to Jennifer Garner was ‘part of why’ he started drinking
Published
‘Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage’
#jennifergarner #benaffleck
Published
‘Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage’
#jennifergarner #benaffleck
The Hollywood star opened up to Howard Stern about the end of his union with the actress.
Ben Affleck is more candid than ever in his latest appearance on The Howard Stern Show. According to Page Six, the Tender Bar actor..