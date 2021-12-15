Two 'at large' zebras return to Maryland farm four months after escaping
Two zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm four months ago have returned to the property and reunited with their herd, officials said Tuesday.Full Article
Two zebras running loose since they escaped a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught